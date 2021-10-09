$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,929. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $138.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

