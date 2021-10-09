$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.89 and a 200 day moving average of $379.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

