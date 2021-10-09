1irstcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,572.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 118.9% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $59,572.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00092258 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.