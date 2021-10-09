19,273 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $58.87 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

