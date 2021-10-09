17,510 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cardinal Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,029 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 62.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

