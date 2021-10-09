$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post sales of $15.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

