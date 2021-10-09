$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $143.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $562.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,895,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. 298,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,610. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,229.55 and a beta of 1.10.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.