$142.67 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $142.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $154.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,722. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

