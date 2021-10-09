$142.45 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $142.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $148.26 million. Banner posted sales of $149.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $573.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banner by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,734. Banner has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.