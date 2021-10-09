13,700 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ball by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ball by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ball by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $91.40 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

