$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of WRLD traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day moving average of $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,720 shares of company stock worth $4,413,848 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

