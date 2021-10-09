12,289 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.