115,900 Shares in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.