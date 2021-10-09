10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7,308.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after buying an additional 498,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock worth $31,997,417 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

