$10.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce sales of $10.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.72 billion and the lowest is $9.47 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NUE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.