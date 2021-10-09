$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.23. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $126.37. The stock had a trading volume of 398,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.