$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.01. Methanex reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 230,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,514. Methanex has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.