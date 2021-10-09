$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

