$1.18 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 497,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 149,617 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.