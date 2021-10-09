$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.23. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,075. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

