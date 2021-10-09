$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sprott by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. 91,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

