-$0.33 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,414. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

