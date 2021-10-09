$0.28 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

