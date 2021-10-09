$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

