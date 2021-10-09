-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Angi reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

