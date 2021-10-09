-$0.04 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.82. 231,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,232. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.