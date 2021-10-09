$0.02 EPS Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,093 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,988,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

