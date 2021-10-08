Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $393.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.32. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $287.65 and a 1 year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

