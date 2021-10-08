Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,019,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,078,000 after acquiring an additional 538,068 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,649 shares of company stock worth $75,552,042 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.