ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ZIX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 2,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ZIX by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZIX by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

