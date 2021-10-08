Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $175.90 Average PT from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.17. 849,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,334. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,470 shares of company stock worth $14,929,148 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

