Zealium Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $35,856.54 and approximately $44.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00416239 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,180 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,180 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.