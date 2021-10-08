Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 1.6%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €79.34 ($93.34) and last traded at €78.42 ($92.26). Approximately 626,773 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €77.18 ($90.80).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €91.27 and a 200 day moving average of €91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion and a PE ratio of 59.37.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

