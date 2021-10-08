Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of TLSA stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.
