Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Hold

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

