Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Buy

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth $1,898,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

