Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercury is benefiting from modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I, which is providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged services. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury’s growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. However, pandemic-related modernization delays, and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s revenue growth in the near-term. Though Mercury has been steadily winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 267.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 327,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

