Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox is expected to benefit from the growing demand for live programming. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the near term. The company generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Moreover, recovering local advertising market affected by the coronavirus outbreak is a major positive. Also, increasing affiliate-fee revenues are expected to drive the top line. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, stiff competition from cable networks and digital sports and news content providers like Facebook, Twitter and ESPN+ for ad dollars is a concern. Moreover, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FOXA opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FOX will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

