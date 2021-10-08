Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $181.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.38. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concentrix (CNXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.