Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

