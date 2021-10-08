Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Buy

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $54.30. 51,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712 over the last 90 days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

