Zacks Investment Research Lowers SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 7.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

