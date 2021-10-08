Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Strong Sell

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NEXT opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $615,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

