Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Insmed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Insmed by 16.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $11,286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Insmed by 106,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

