Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Shares of CENTA opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

