Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.