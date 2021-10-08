Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.21.

TA stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $816.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

