Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on PhenixFIN in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NYSE:PFX opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PhenixFIN has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that PhenixFIN will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 22NW LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

