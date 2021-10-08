Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after buying an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 305.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

