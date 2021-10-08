Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.